Patricia Ruth Palmer, 67, of Memphis died March 16, 2023 at Scotland County Hospital.

She was born on May 9, 1955 in St. Louis to Glenn Sellenriek and Ruth (Stemme) Sellenriek.

Patti was a 1973 graduate of Parkway Central High School in St. Louis. She attended St. Louis Community College Meramec for two years and University of Missouri-St. Louis for one year.

On September 11, 1989, she married Don Palmer in Las Vegas, Nevada. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2021.

The Palmers moved to Granger in 1998 where they enjoyed working and taking care of the Palmer family farm. They moved to Memphis in 2009, where Patti continued as a loving homemaker and caretaker for Don.

Patti was a competitive swimmer in high school, and her love of the water continued throughout her whole life. Swimming, boating, water skiing, and fishing were among her most favorite activities. She enjoyed gardening, mushroom hunting, a good bonfire, and anything outdoor/ nature related. She was an animal lover and the kindest, most gentle hearted person, and the many lives she touched will miss her greatly.

Patti was preceded in death by: her husband; parents; step son, Mark; step daughter, Tami; and brother Mark Sellenriek.

Patti is survived by: her step daughter Michele (Kyle) Kelly; step grandchildren Keira and Nolan (who affectionately referred to her as Grandma Patti); sister Susie Anderson; sisters-in-law, Danielle Sellenriek, June Kice and Doris Guernsey; brothers-in-law Lyle Palmer and Wayne (Nadine) Palmer; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and many long-time close friends.

A celebration of life in honor or Patricia Palmer will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Lake Show Me. Inurnment will follow at the Granger Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Patti Palmer by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Memorials are suggested to the Scotland County Cancer Fund and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.