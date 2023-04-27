Rita Karen (Farris) Nance Palomo, 71 passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at the La Belle Manor in La Belle, Missouri where she had been a resident since December 18, 2021.

The daughter of Neale Nicholas and Bernice June (Norton) Farris, she was born on March 26, 1952 in Kirksville, Missouri and was the fifth of six girls. Rita spent her first few years on a farm in Rutledge, Missouri. The family then moved to a farmhouse in Bible Grove, Missouri where June taught school and where the children attended. Rita graduated high school from Orchard Farm Public School in 1970. Rita married Daryl Drewy Nance on November 27, 1976 and to this union one son, Nicholas Drewy Nance was born on February 2, 1978

Rita is survived by one son, Nicholas Drewy Nance and wife, Anna of Fort Worth, Texas and five grandsons, Braden age 15, Eli age 13, Noah age 9, Rhees age 7 and Cade age 6; two sisters, Sara Jeffries and husband, Royce of Downing, Missouri and Marilyn McCluey of Panama City, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Carolyn Redford, Rosalyn Woods and Arlene Farris in infancy; three brothers-in-law, Joseph (Joe) Redford, Robert (Bob) Woods and Harry McCluey and her beloved dog, Jack.

Rita started her life as a cosmetologist while attending college. She moved on to restaurant management in several states. She started her telecommunication/ networking career in 1986 with Sprint Long Distance in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint opened the doors to her corporate world, where she worked for several countries and government entities as an employee and a self-employed contractor.

Rita worked hard and played harder. She made adventures everywhere she went and her stories were legendary. Rita loved concerts and music and was always ready for a party! Motorcycles, skydiving and so many more adventures.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at La Belle Manor for loving our Rita like their own.

A private family burial will be held at a later date as the body has been cremated. Burial will be in the Church of Christ Cemetery in Bible Grove, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the Lewy Body Dementia Association and may be sent to the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri or to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh. com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.