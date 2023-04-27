Edward (Eddie) Ray June passed away peacefullly at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO.

The son of Oscar June Sr., and Carolyn (Johnson) Gerber. Edward grew up in Arkansas City, KS and in Memphis, MO. He graduated from Scotland County R-1 School in 1998. He moved back to Memphis in 2016 to be near his family.

Edward enjoyed watching wrestling and he even did some amuture wrestling at one point.

He was a big dreamer and was always trying to help others out with small projects. Edward did not know a stranger as he spoke to everyone he passed by. He was a big joker and loved telling jokes and making people laugh. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and would often bring them little gifts when he could.

He worked as a floor maintenance worker for a small company in The Lake of the Ozarks. He was a scrapper and worked hard to do as much scrapping as possible.

His hobbies included fishing, camping, sitting by the fire pit and visiting with friends and family. He liked to BBQ on the grill and often would fix hamburgers or steaks for his sister and brother-in law. He enjoyed making clocks, and he was starting to wo some wood working, making some benches for outside the church.

He attended the Lighthous of Faith Church and would visit the Pentecostal Chuch on special occasions with his sister and family.

He is survived by a broter Bill and wife Keyna Johnson of San Antonio, TX. Two sisters, Tina and John Gerber of Memphis, MO and Tammy Dunca of Joplin, MO. Two sisters-in-law, Amanda June and Anna June.

He is proceded in death by his grandparents, parents, two brothers, Oscar June Jr. and Jeffery June.

A memorial service will be held at The Lighthouse of Faith Church in Memphis, MO Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11AM.