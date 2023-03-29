Mary Alice (Jackson) Melvin, 82, of rural Lancaster, Missouri passed away at her home on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The daughter of Lester Lee and Ruby Opal (Buford) Jackson, she was born on October 12, 1940 in rural Downing, Missouri. She attended and graduated in 1958 from the Downing High School in Downing, Missouri.

She is survived by one daughter, Cheryl Carrier and husband, Rodney of Hallsville, Missouri; three sons, Russel Lee Melvin and wife, Tammy of Lancaster, Missouri, Tim Melvin and wife, Gretchen of Quincy, Illinois and Gail Melvin and wife, Diane of Lancaster, Missouri; 6 grandchildren; Ashley Lewis and husband, Matt of Glenwood, Missouri, Colin Melvin and fiancé, Megan Arment of Quincy, Illinois, Jonathan Melvin from Quincy, Illinois, Landon Melvin and special friend, Jocelyn Crider of Quincy, Illinois, Lydia Melvin of Lancaster, Missouri, and Lucas Melvin of Lancaster, Missouri; 1 great grandchild, Carter Lewis to be born in August of 2023; one sister, Nina Yearns of Downing, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; other family members and many good friends.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; twin granddaughters, Chelsea and Lindsay Carrier; one sister, Janet Hibbets Fry and husband, Kenny and one brother, Olin Jackson.

Mary was employed with the Modernaire Café, in Lancaster, Missouri, Garment Factory in Memphis, Missouri followed by the Schuyler County Nutrition Site in Lancaster, Missouri as a cook. Then, at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City for many years working in the Dietary department until her health began to fail. She was a valuable and dependable employee for that department.

Mary enjoyed the farm life and was able to keep up with the many tasks it involved with the help of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren working in the garden, watching the birds, and having bonfires.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Mikel Roberts of Lancaster, Missouri officiating. Music will be provided by pianist, Darla Dixon and soloist Megan Arment. Special selections will be “Precious Lord Take My Hand” and “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” Pallbearers will be Colin Melvin, Matt Lewis, Jonathan Melvin, Landon Melvin, Casey Keim, and James Percy. Honorary pallbearers will be Lucas Melvin, Lydia Melvin, Ashley Lewis, and Jocelyn Crider. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the Fabius Cemetery or Hospice of Northeast Missouri. Burial will be in the Fabius Cemetery east of Lancaster, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.