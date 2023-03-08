John Richard McPherson, 72, of Burlington, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home in Burlington.

Born June 9, 1950, in Keokuk, IA, he was the son of George Montgomery and Bessie Lucille Phillips McPherson. On December 26, 1970, he married Kathie Sue Clark in Gorn Baptist Church in Gorin, Missouri.

John attended Memphis High School in Memphis, Missouri and graduated in 1968. Afterwards, he attended Southeastern Community College.

He worked for CNHi (JI Case) as an expert operator of construction equipment for 46 years before retiring.

He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving from February 11, 1970 until February 8, 1974.

John was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a very hard worker. John enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed watching westerns such as Gunsmoke and other old westerns. John loved spending time with his children and grandkids and never missed any of their activities.

Survivors include his wife, Kathie Sue McPherson of Burlington; son, Doug (Michelle) McPherson of Sperry; daughter, Kimberly (Tony) Madden of Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren, Conner and Taylor Brakeville, Riley and Andrew McPherson; three siblings, Bob (Dorothy) Hunolt of Rutledge, MO, Faye (Ronnie) Walker of Fort Madison and George (Becky) McPherson, Jr. of Tucson, AZ; mother-in-law, Dorothy Clark of Rutleddge, MO; two brother-in-laws, Les Clark and Larry Clark; sister-in-law, Kim Clark and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill McPherson.

Visitation will be from 11:30 AM until 2:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division Street.

The funeral service for Mr. McPherson will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division Street with Pastor Mark Bell officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be in Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for ALS.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.