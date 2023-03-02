Randy Mathes, 70, of Arbela died unexpectedly Monday, February 20, 2023 while working on the family farm south of Arbela.

He was born October 3, 1952 in Kirksville, MO the son of Russell and Marna Martin Mathes. Randy attended school at Gorin R-3 and then graduated from Clark County High School.

Randy met Barbara Roberts at the age of 15, which led to a fifty-five year partnership. Following graduation, the two were married on March 12, 1971. They immediately moved to the family farm where Randy had been raised. There was where they worked side by side for the next fifty-two years. Together they raised two sons along with rowcrops, hogs and cattle. Randy loved farming and tractors from the time he was big enough to sit in his dad’s lap and steer a tractor. The only thing that Randy enjoyed as much as farming was his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Mathes of Arbela, his mother, Marna Mathes of Kahoka, two sons: Travis Mathes (Carrie) of Kahoka and Jamie Mathes (Megan) of Arbela; six grandchildren: Kayleigh Mathes and Xander Mathes of Arbela, Bentley Mathes, Brayden Mathes, Maddox Mathes, and Kaleb Mathes all of Kahoka. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Rick Roberts (Diana) of Kahoka, Gurden Kraus of Kahoka, three nephews, Ben Roberts, Scott Conger (April) and Chad Conger (Sherry).

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Mathes, his mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Ramona Roberts, a sister-in-law, Sue Kraus and a nephew, Augustus Roberts.

According to his wishes there will be no public visitation or service.

Memorials in his memory may be left to the Etna Cemetery.

The Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka is assisting the family with arrangements.