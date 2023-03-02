Dallas Eugene “Gene” Hustead, age 95, passed February 19, 2023, at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab in Hollister, Missouri.

Gene was born at the family home on March 11, 1927, to Hatton and Lena (Windsor) Hustead in Gorin, Missouri.

Gene proudly served our country in the United States Navy during World War II after graduating from Gorin High School in 1944. As quartermaster on a troop ship, he traveled to many countries, and had an abundance of stories about life during those years.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he came home and married his high school sweetheart, Norma Wright. They celebrated seventy-five years of marriage April 5, 2022.

From 1947 to 1953, he worked for Sinclair Oil Company pumping station in Gorin and was transferred to Olney, Texas, in 1953. They lived in Olney only one year but made very special friends during that time. One such couple was lifelong friends, Bud and Margaret Davis. Bud also worked for the pipeline and in 1954, Gene and Bud tired of digging ditches in the Texas heat and purchased Stevenson Oil Company in Kahoka, Missouri.

The next sixteen years Bud and Gene built the business to include six D-X stations, Travelier Restaurant and Truck Stop, Firestone Tire store, and an appliance store. The years the family lived in Kahoka were busy and happy ones. They were active in the community and had many friends.

In 1970 after vacationing in the Ozarks for several years, Norma and Gene made the decision to sell their half of the businesses and move to Table Rock Lake, where Gene became a well-known and respected realtor with

Bob Connell Realty. He often spoke about selling all the resorts on Table Rock Lake at least once, sometimes twice.

In 1981, he accepted a position with Century 21 Real Estate as a Special Consultant and Instructor and traveled all over the United States and Canada facilitating commercial real estate classes. These were happy years for him; however, in 1992 he grew tired of all the travel and retired so he could be home to enjoy his grandchildren and all of their activities.

Gene was a sixty-five-year member of the Masonic Lodge in Memphis, Missouri, a charter member of First Baptist Church in Kimberling City, and a current member of Woodland Hills Family Church in Branson, Missouri.

He loved woodworking and built a replica of his hometown, which is displayed at the History Museum in Memphis, Missouri. He was never one to sit still and if he wasn’t woodworking, he would be doing jigsaw puzzles, painting by number, coloring, or playing free cell on the computer. He was always ready for a road trip and loved spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife of seventy-five years, Norma Wright Hustead; daughter, Pam Brown of McKinney, Texas; two sons: Dennis (Gail) Hustead of Omaha, Arkansas, and Darin (Deanna) Hustead of Branson, Missouri; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and special friends: Clay and Tina Cooper, who he proudly referred to as his kids.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Hustead; son-in-law, John Brown; and grandson, Joshua Hustead.

The family is requesting memorials be made to Gene’s hometown cemetery: Gorin Cemetery Fund: Dorothy Kussman, 26831 Main, Gorin, Mo. 63543.

There will be a private interment at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in March.

Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www. cremationsoftheozarks. com.