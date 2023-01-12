Judith Arlene (Peterson) Franklin

08/01/1944 – 12/22/2022

Judith Arlene (Peterson) Franklin, 78, of Gorin died December 22, 2022 at the LaBelle Manor Care Center.

She was born the daughter of Robert James and Imogene Faye (Dunlap) Peterson on August 1, 1944 in rural Scotland County.

Judith graduated from Gorin High School in 1962.

She married Robert D. Franklin on November 10, 1962. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2015.

Judy worked on the farm with Robert, owned and operated a café in Gorin and worked as a reflexologist. She was not a stranger to anyone and a friend to all the children in the neighborhood. Judy was artistic, enjoying drawing and ceramics. She will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers: James and Albert; a sister, Roberta Mathes; and a nephew, Kyle Peterson.

She is survived by her brother David (Jackie Small) Peterson of Memphis, daughters, grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Judy Franklin by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis, MO.