Teresa Diane Sears died December 14th, 2022 in Columbia, MO. Teresa was born at Laughlin Hospital in Kirksville, MO on January 17th, 1966 to Orville and Johanna Steele. She was a graduate of Scotland County High School and Truman State University.

Teresa’s greatest loves in life were her children and grandchildren, horses, playing the piano, and her flowers. Her love of horses began in childhood and continued throughout her entire life especially with trail rides and camping with friends. Teresa was a hard worker whether she was training horses, canning vegetables or salsa, tending to her flower beds, listening to her daughter’s stories or chasing her son out of a tree. She was a member of the Gorin United Methodist Church and was very involved in church worship playing the piano. Teresa will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends for her strength, her humor, and her loyalty to those she loved.

Teresa is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kylee and Eric Root Quayle of Cairo, MO and her son and daughter-in-law, Sabe and Ashley Sears of Rutledge, MO and her four granddaughters Wilhelmina Root Quayle and Hallie, Ellie, and Mollie Sears. She is also survived by her mother, Johanna Steele of Gorin, MO; her sister and brother-in-law Candee and Stuart Musgrove of Quincy, IL; three nieces and six nephews, and four great-nieces and two great-nephews. Teresa is also survived by special friend Kelly Walker and bonus kids Jesika and Spencer.

Preceding Teresa in death were her father, Orville Steele; her sisters Melinda Masden and Janene McNamar; her brother, Jon Steele; her brothers-in-law, Shawn McNamar and Mark Masden; her nephew, Joshua McNamar; and her great-nephews, Gabe and Weston Henstorf. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and AnnaBelle Peterson and Joseph and Sylva Steele.

A private celebration of life for immediate family will be held at a future date.