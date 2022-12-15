Scotland County Splits Doubleheader at Putnam County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By: Corey Stott

UNIONVILLE, Mo.- 12/9/22- The Scotland County Varsity basketball squads traveled to Putnam County Friday night for a non-conference doubleheader. The Lady Tigers (2-2) defeated the Lady Midgets (3-3) by a final score of 45-43. The Midgets (5-1) defeated the Tigers (0-5) by a score of 76-53.

The girls contest saw Scotland County jump out to a 10-4 lead early in the first period. Karley Seaton and Jenna Knowles helped Putnam County battle back to only trail 10-8 to the Lady Tigers at the end of the first quarter.

In the first half of the second quarter, both teams traded buckets. But with 4:10 to play in the half, a Seaton layup tied the game up at 16 all. The Lady Tigers responded by ratcheting up the defense and didn’t allow another Putnam County bucket over the final four minutes of the half. That is until a Kwyn Hamlin foul at the buzzer sent Allise Perkins to the line for three shots after being fouled on her buzzer-beater attempt. She made two of three to make it 23-18 Scotland County at the half.

Bryn Aylward got the Lady Tigers rolling with the first bucket of the second half. But just 20 seconds later Paige Bishop picked up foul number four, sending her to the bench for a good portion of the second half. Despite not having their point guard on the floor, the Lady Tigers still managed to outscore the Lady Midgets 14-5 in the third quarter to lead 37-23.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers appeared to get a bit rattled as the intensity of the game increased. Several turnovers and missed layups and free throws allowed the Lady Midgets to make a run and outscore the Lady Tigers 20-8 in the period. But ultimately, the Scotland County ladies held on for the 45-43 win.

Despite sitting out a majority of the second half, Bishop led all scorers with 16 points. Hamlin had 14 points, Abby Doster had 11 points and Aylward had four points.

In the second half of the doubleheader, the men took the court. Scotland County controlled the tip but they couldn’t control the Putnam County offensive onslaught. The Midgets ran the floor well and cleaned the glass aggressively.

The Tigers scored first with an Owen Triplett baseline jumper to lead 2-0, and a Marcus Smith shot in the paint put them up 4-2. It was the last time the Tigers would hold the lead. The Midget full court pressure greatly affected the Tigers and allowed them to take a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A Smith lay in from the left block pulled the Tigers within three to start the second quarter, but the Midgets ran off five straight points to extend back to an 18-12 lead three minutes into the period.

Throughout the remainder of the half, the Tigers seemed unable to stop the Midgets from slashing into the paint and scoring near the rim. They seemed equally unable to keep the Midgets off the glass. The result was a 37-24 Midget halftime lead.

Vince Dale got the first score of the second half for the Tigers. But the Midgets went on a 7-0 run after that to extend to a 44-26 lead that seemed to break the Tigers’ back once and for all. The Tigers scored 10 more in the quarter, but were unable to stop the Midgets from scoring another 15 to build a 59-36 lead after three periods. The fourth quarter saw both teams score 17 points apiece. The Midgets cruised to the 76-53 victory.

Trace Riediger led all scorers with 22 points for Putnam County. Scotland County was led in scoring by Dale with 14 points. Corbin Blessing had 11 points, Smith had nine points, Kallen Hamlin eight points, Lucas Durflinger and Owen Triplett had four apiece, and Layne Stott had three points.