RICHARD DEAN ROBINSON

1959-2022

Richard Dean Robinson, 63, of Memphis died December 1, 2022.

He was born the son of Gerald “Cotton” and Freda Verlee (Thompson) Robinson on March 11, 1959 in Kirksville.

Rick graduated from Scotland County High School and attended Indian Hills Community College, where he trained to be a mechanic. He retired from the Phillips Conveyer Foundary. Rick was an avid hunter and repaired small engines.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Chester Robinson.

He is survived by his brother Michael Robinson of Memphis; nephew Jashua Dean Robinson; cousins: Randy, Ron and Roger Robinson.

Memorials are suggested to the Friendship Cemetery or the Scotland County Memorial Library and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the Robinson family by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice. com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis, MO.