Driver Avoids Serious Injury by Wearing Seatbelt

By Echo Menges

Scotland County, MO – Sunday, November 27, 2022 – A Greentop woman avoided serious injury during a single-vehicle rollover Sunday morning.

According to Scotland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Moss, Candy Rowland, 32, was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, which he credits for protecting her during the rollover.

The crash occurred at 10:00 a.m. on State Route D nine miles southwest of Memphis when the westbound vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. The 2016 Toyota Prius was totaled in the crash, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report.

Rowland was taken to the Scotland County Hospital by a private vehicle following the crash. She reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

“The driver escaped serious injuries due to having her seatbelt on,” said SCSO Deputy Jason Moss. “Seatbelts save lives.”

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office reminds travelers to always buckle up. The simple practice of wearing a seatbelt can prevent a terrible crash from becoming a tragic one.