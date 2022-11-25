Tigers Split Jamboree With Knox County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By David Sharp

Knox County opened a six point halftime lead over Scotland County in their November 19, 2022 boys basketball Jamboree scrimmage at Canton. The Eagles led by as many as nine points in the final period of their three quarter contest.

Knox County came away with a 32- 24 victory. Vince Dale led the Tigers with 11 points. Rylan Roberts and Blake Parrish put in 11 Eagle points each. Keaton Strange scored eight Knox County points.

Scotland County scored the first 13 points of their girl’s game with Knox County and claimed a 48-20 win. The Lady Tigers closed on a 23-8 run. Paige Bishop led the Lady Tigers with a scrimmage high 14 points. Brianna Miller led Knox County with seven points.