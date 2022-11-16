School Board Sets Candidate Filing Dates

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. President Jamie Triplett called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with five members present. Christy Aylward and Trinity Davis were absent.

II. Consent Agenda

The board voted 5-0 to approve the following items on the consent agenda:

A. Minutes from October 13, 2022 meeting

B. Approve Updated Sub List

C. Set Board Candidate Filing Dates – The Scotland County R-I Board of Education has set the opening for filing for school board vacancies for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. in the Central Office Building. Ballot order on the first day of filing will be by random drawing. After that it will be in order of filing. Filing will close Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. The election will take place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. It is important to note that the office will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Monday, December 26, 2022. The office will be open 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

D. Approve Procedural Evaluations

I. Secondary Guidance/ Counseling – Mrs. Hamm

II. District Co-Curricular – Mr. Stott

III. Elementary Guidance/ Counseling – Mrs. Bergeson

IV. Elementary Instructional Climate

V. Elementary Instructional Effectiveness

VI. Secondary Instructional Climate

VII. Secondary Instructional Effectiveness

III. Old Business

A. Financial Update -Year-to-date revenues total $1,467,358.84 which is an increase from $1,306,880.17 from last year. Year-to-date expenditures are $2,258,450.93 which is a decrease from $2,346,974.26 from last year. This leaves a deficit YTD of $791,092.09. This deficit trend will continue until we begin to receive our local tax revenue in January.

B. Facility Projects – The board voted 5-0 to accept the bid of $14,828.00 from DoggyBoy Enterprises for REC Surfaces Flooring for the newly constructed weight room.

C. Open Snow Removal Bids – The board voted 5-0 to accept the only snow removal bid from Probst Custom Work as presented for the 2022-23 snow season.

Snow Removal Parking Lots and Drives – $295.00

Ice Control Parking Lots and Drives – $275.00 (as requested)

D. Open Surplus Bus Bids – The board voted 5-0 to reject the bids for the surplus of buses and to advertise them on Purple Wave.

E. CSIP – The CSIP Committee will meet again on Tuesday, November 15 and Tuesday, November 22 to review survey results, review and update goals and timelines, and prepare for specific group work on Response to Standards.

IV. New Business

A. Accept Resignation –

The board voted 5-0 to accept the resignation of Kristal Phillips effective November 4, 2022.

The board voted 5-0 to accept the resignation of Anna Dale effective November 22, 2022.

B. Schedule December Board Meeting – The board voted 5-0 to move the December board meeting to Wednesday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library.

Open session adjourned at 7:26 p.m.

In closed session the following items were approved:

Closed session minutes, October 14, 2021

-Hire Karri Feeney as Volunteer Girls Basketball Coach, 5-0

Closed session adjourned at 9:00 p.m.