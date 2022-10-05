Scotland County To Launch ‘Operation Green Light’ In Support Of Local Veterans

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

[SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO] – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Scotland County Commission announced that county buildings would be illuminated green October 1st through November 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

The new national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, building upon the successful efforts of the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021.

“Since the tragedy of September 11, 2001, our nation’s voluntary military force members, and their families, have made immense sacrifices for our safety and security over a two-decade period,” said Duane Ebeling, Presiding Commissioner. “Similar to the sacrifices of previous generations of our armed forces, this service to country also often results in significant stress to many of the veterans who served in times of war and conflict. We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community.”

In addition to lighting county buildings, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported. While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day (November 7th -13th), participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. The Scotland County Courthouse clock faces will remain be illuminated green year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”

Visit naco.org/ operationgreenlight for more information and links to resources available to veterans.