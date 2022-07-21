Scotland County Sheriff Vows To Keep CCW Records From FBI

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney has released a statement following reports that FBI agents may be seeking to “audit” Concealed Carry Permits (CCW) in Sheriff’s Offices.

In his statement, Whitney said: “Over the past several days, the Missouri Sheriff’s Association along with myself have received information that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is wanting to conduct audits of Sheriff’s Office Concealed Carry (CCW) records. Such audits would be for the release of each CCW permit holder’s personal information. Missouri Law 571.101.9(2) RSMO, specifically prohibits the sharing of confidential information with the federal government, along with a huge infringement on our Second Amendment rights.

As Sheriff of Scotland County, I want all my citizens to know that I will not allow, cooperate, or release CCW information to the FBI “Even at the threat of federal arrest.” Point blank, “I will go down with the ship if need be.”

In a press release issued on July 13, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said, ““The FBI has absolutely no business poking around in the private information of those who have obtained a concealed carry permit in Missouri. The Second Amendment rights of Missourians will absolutely not be infringed on my watch. I will use the full power of my Office to stop the FBI, which has become relentlessly politicized and has virtually no credibility, from illegally prying around in the personal information of Missouri gun owners.”

KTVO TV reports that Whitney consulted with legal counsel from outside of the northeast Missouri area at his own expense prior to releasing his statement. KTVO also reports that Sheriff Whitney will be hiding the Scotland County CCW records at an “off-site, secure location in the event the FBI issues a federal search warrant. He added that agents won’t find the records.”