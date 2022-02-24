UScellular Announces $70.3 Million Network Investment in Missouri in 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MEMPHIS, Mo. (Feb. 15, 2022) – UScellular announced today that it made a $70.3 million investment in its Missouri network in 2021. This includes $11.3 million in general network upgrades, $24 million in 5G modernizations, and $35 million in 5G spectrum that will bring additional benefits in the coming years while advancing the company’s multi-year 5G network strategy.

Additionally, in 2021 UScellular provided $38,405 in funding to non-profit organizations, teachers and youth organizations across Missouri, including $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia, $4,094 to teachers through donations to DonorsChoose.org and $4,311 through its Community Connections program. Three Boys & Girls Clubs in Missouri also received $316,525 worth of hot spots and service to help their members connect to the internet at the Clubs or at home as part of the company’s After School Access Project.

“Connectivity is more important than ever right now, and at UScellular we are committed to keeping our customers connected to the people and places that matter most to them,” said Joe Cabrera, director of sales for UScellular in Missouri and Kansas. “We will continue to invest in creating a great wireless experience for customers, while also ensuring we provide critical resources for youth in our local communities.”

To help ensure customers have a great shopping experience, UScellular also invested $1.15 million in its Missouri retail store environments in 2021. This includes 12 new, relocated, redesigned or upgraded stores that better showcase the variety of products and services the company provides, making it easier for customers to find what they need.

