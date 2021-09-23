SCR-1 School Board Looks At Future Building Projects

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. President Jamie Triplett called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with seven members present.

II. Consent Agenda

The board voted 7-0 to approve the following items on the Consent Agenda:

•Minutes – August 10th, 2021 meeting

•Procedural Evaluations as follows-

1. District Food Service – Mrs. Judy Thomas

2. Elementary and Secondary Curriculum – Mrs. Tallman & Mr. Stott

3. Secondary Instructional Climate – Mr. Stott

4. Parents as Teachers Program – Mrs. Long, Mrs. Shalley

5. Secondary Vocational Program – Mr. Stott

6. Supplemental Programs-Mrs. Tallman

•Surplus Items

•Secretary Job Description

•Bookkeeper Job Description

•Updated Sub List

III. Old Business

A. Financial Update – The board reviewed the year-to-date financial statements. Year-to-date revenues currently total $585,815.74 and Year-to-date expenditures are $992,292.26. The district is currently operating with a deficit of $406,476.52.

B. Facility Projects – Kim Mulch, Architect, from Klingner and Associates presented information on future building projects. Future facility projects include expansion of the vocational building, ADA accessible bathrooms at the football and baseball field, and a larger press box at the football/track facility for coordination of activities and storage. The facility committee will review the projects with Kim Mulch on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

C. Elementary Front Entrance Replacement – The board voted 7-0 to approve the replacement of the front entrance doors at the Elementary School to help with air quality control and to accept the bid from Aladdin Glass of $40,300.00.

D. COVID Paid Leave – The board voted 7-0 to adopt the following resolution to extend the COVID Leave Pay for the 2021-2022 school year.

Board Resolution on COVID-19 Leave – as presented by MSBA

Whereas, the Governor of Missouri has issued Executive Order 20-02 and subsequent orders declaring a state of emergency pursuant to §§ 44.100 et seq. relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and

Whereas, the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act mandated additional paid leave for COVID 19 related reasons, including the Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL), but that leave expired December 31, 2020; and

Whereas, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that employers review leave policies to encourage employees who may be ill to remain at home;

Now Therefore Be It Resolved:

1. Qualifying Conditions for COVID-19 Leave (COVID Leave): The Board will provide an additional ten days of paid leave to full-time employees who are unable to work or telework because the employee:

a. Is subject to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation order related to the COVID -19 virus;

b. Has been advised by a healthcare provider to self-quarantine because the employee has or may have COVID-19;

c. Is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and is seeking a diagnosis from a healthcare provider; or

d. Is caring for a spouse, child or parent who is subject to a quarantine or isolation order or has been advised to self-quarantine by a healthcare provider because the individual has or may have the COVID-19 virus. For the purposes of this resolution, the term “spouse, child or parent” has the same meaning as these terms are given under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

2. Part-time Employees: The Board will extend the equivalent of two weeks of COVID Leave to any regular, part-time employee who is unable to work or telework due to the reasons listed in Number 1, based on the number of hours worked, on average over ten business

3. Part-time Employees with Varying Hours: For part-time employees with varying hours, one of two methods for computing the number of hours paid will be used:

a. If the employee has worked six months or more, the average number of hours that the employee was scheduled per day over the six-month period ending on the date on which the employee takes leave, including hours for which the employee took leave of any type.

b. If the employee has worked less than six months, the expected number of hours to be scheduled per day at the time of hire.

4. Substitute Employees: Substitute employees do not qualify for COVID Leave.

5. Use of Leave: COVID Leave cannot be used intermittently or on a reduced schedule but must be taken in a single block of time during a qualifying condition. Until exhausted, COVID Leave may be used for subsequent qualifying conditions.

6. Payment: COVID Leave will be paid at the employee’s regular rate of pay for the qualifying reasons listed in 1a. – c., not to exceed $511 per day or $5,100 in total. For leave based on 1.d., the employee will be compensated at 2/3 their regular rate of pay, not to exceed $200 per day or $2,000 in total.

7. Interaction with Other Paid Leave: In order to use COVID Leave, the employee must first exhaust any Emergency Paid Sick Leave, pursuant to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and use at least three days of district-provided paid leave such as compensatory time, sick leave, personal leave, vacation or paid time off prior to becoming eligible for COVID Leave. If there is no paid leave available, the employee must take three days of unpaid leave prior to becoming eligible for COVID Leave. Employees have the option of using other accumulated paid leave prior to using COVID Leave but must notify the district in writing if that is their choice.

8. Interaction with FMLA Leave: When an employee is eligible for FMLA leave and is absent due to a qualifying condition under FMLA, the district will apply FMLA concurrently with COVID Leave.

9. Expiration: COVID Leave will expire on May 20, 2022 and will not apply to absences from duties related to summer school. Employees will not be compensated for unused COVID Leave.

10. Documentation: Employees taking COVID Leave may be required to provide documentation verifying that the absence is due to a qualifying COVID-19 as determined appropriate by the superintendent or designee.

11. Communication: The district may require an employee who uses COVID Leave to communicate periodically with the district regarding his or her ability to return to work or telework.

12. Good Faith: If the district becomes aware that an employee is not following district rules such as wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing or other precautionary measures while at work; that the employee is violating quarantine or isolation orders or recommendations; or is violating local, state, or federal health orders, the superintendent or designee may deny the use of COVID Leave and the employee will be required to use his or her applicable accumulated leave or take unpaid leave. The district reserves the right to take additional disciplinary action, including termination, for these violations.

13. Additional Procedures: The Board delegates to the superintendent the responsibility for creating appropriate administrative procedures to assist employees in using COVID Leave and to protect the district. The superintendent or designee is directed to collect data on the use of COVID Leave, as well as the cost associated with this leave and to seek reimbursement from appropriate local, state or federal funds if available.

14. Amendment or Termination: The Board reserves the right to amend or terminate COVID Leave or any part of this resolution at any time. The administrative staff will provide regular information to the Board regarding the use of COVID Leave. The Board may reconsider or terminate COVID Leave if Congress extends the federal EPSL or otherwise requires employers to provide additional paid leave to employees, or the state requires districts to extend additional leave to employees.

IV. New Business

A. Approve Transportation Routes – The board voted 7-0 to approve the District Transportation routes for 2021-2022 as presented by the Transportation Director, Bryan Chance.

B. Accept Letter of Resignation – The board voted 7-0 to accept the letter of resignation from Amy Carleton.

C. October Board Meeting Date –The October Board meeting will be on Thursday, October 14 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library.

Open session adjourned at 7:57 p.m.

In closed session the following items were approved:

•Closed session minutes of August 10, 2021 7-0

•Closed session minutes of August 24, 2021 7-0

•Hire Abby Feeney as Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball Coach 7-0

•Hire Karri Feeney as Volunteer Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball Coach 7-0