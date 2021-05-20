Tiger Track Athletes Advance to State Meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

MONROE CITY, Mo.- 5/15/21- Several Scotland County Tiger track and field competitors advanced from the district track meet to the sectional meet held this past Saturday at Monroe City. Despite the less than nominal conditions, the athletes represented Scotland County well. The top four finishers in each event final advanced to the state track meet to be held this Saturday at Jefferson City High School.

Women’s Events: 4×100 meter relay- Shantel Small, Emma Anders, Jewley Kraus and Paige Bishop- 5th; 4×200 meter relay- Shantel Small, Jewley Kraus, Caelin Robinson and Paige Bishop- 4th; and high jump- Paige Bishop- 6th. The women’s 4×200 meter relay team advanced to the state meet.

Men’s Events: 100 meter dash- Alex Long- 2nd; 200 meter dash- Alex Long- 3rd; 1600 meter run- Quinton Shaffer- 7th; 4×100 meter relay- Carson Miller, Jadin Fuller, Hayden Long and Alex Long- 3rd; triple jump- Hayden Long- 4th; shot put- Alex Long- 3rd; discus- Hayden Long- 1st; and javelin- Hayden Long- 6th, Eli Kigar- 8th.

Alex Long advanced to state in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash and shot put. Hayden Long qualified in the triple jump and was sectional champion in discus with a throw of 38.62 meters. The men’s 4×100 relay team qualified for state as well.