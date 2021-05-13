Tiger Offense Overwhelms Indians

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

KAHOKA, Mo.- 5/6/21- The Scotland County Tiger (8-8) bats started off hot right from the start when they traveled to Kahoka to take on the Clark County Indians (6-11) last Thursday evening. The Tigers brought eight hitters to the plate in the first inning. Brady Curry had a lead-off double to center followed by an Ian Wilson single. Kaden Anders kept the line moving with a single and RBI of his own. Carson Harrison then drew a walk and it was bases load, no outs for the Tigers, and freshman pitcher Koy Nixon suddenly had a jam to try and work out of.

Xavier Lucas hit a hard ground ball that ate up the shortstop and two more runs scored. The hits kept on coming for the Tigers and an Owen Triplett double to center scored Harrison and Lucas. Triplett was caught trying to extend his double and Nixon finally got a strikeout to get out of the inning, but not before the Tigers had pounced with a 5-0 lead in the top of the first.

Senior lefty Carson Harrison got the start for Scotland County and he held the Indians scoreless in the first two innings. The Tigers put up another run in the top of the third when Corbyn Spurgeon scored Lucas on a fielder’s choice. The Tigers led 6-0 going to the bottom of the third.

The Indians finally got some runs in the bottom of the third, but not without a heavy dose of Tiger help. A pair of walks and a hit batter set the stage for a bases loaded, one-out rally for Clark County. A Carter Briscoe RBI single was followed by Harrison allowing another run across when he issued a bases loaded walk. Kade Richmond came on in relief and walked another bases-loaded run across before getting Kaden Hamner to pop out to end the inning. Suddenly it was a game at 5-3 Tigers after three innings.

After another scoreless frame, both teams tallied a run in the fifth. The Tigers broke it open, however, with a three-run assault in the top of the sixth followed by another three in the top of the seventh. The offensive onslaught was too much for the Indians, and they fell 13-7 to the Tigers in seven innings.

Harrison got the start and the win. He faced 14 hitters, striking out six and walking five. He allowed just one hit and three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. Richmond worked 3 1/3 innings against 12 batters. Ones were wild, as he struck out one, walked one, allowed one hit and allowed one earned run. Ian Wilson picked up his first career varsity strikeout against the only hitter he faced to finish the sixth inning for Richmond. Xavier Lucas closed it out in the final inning. He faced seven batters in an inning that saw no strikeouts and one hit, as well as three unearned runs.

Nixon got the start and the loss for the Indians. He faced 21 hitters in four innings, striking out only two and issuing three walks. He gave up seven hits and six runs, four of which were earned. Briscoe worked two innings of middle relief and Drew Holsted worked the final inning.

Curry was 3 of 4, Wilson was 3 of 4 with 3 RBIs, Anders went 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs, Lucas was 3 of 4 with 3 RBIs, Triplett was 2 of 3 with a pair of RBIs and Spurgeon was 3 of 4 with a pair of RBIs. As a team, the Tigers tallied 13 RBIs on 17 hits.