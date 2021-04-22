Memphis FFA Girls Trap Team Brings Home Second Place State Trophy

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Scotland County High School Memphis FFA Trap Teams traveled to Linn Creek, Missouri, between Osage Beach and Camdenton for the 2021 Paul Larsen Memorial Missouri High School FFA Trapshooting Championship on April 17. The Memphis FFA Girls Trap Team earned the Second Place State Trophy with a team score of 417/500. Each girl received a belt buckle as well. There were 8 Girls Teams competing from across the state. Members of the Memphis FFA Girls Team are: Kilee Bradley-Robinson- Senior, Elsie Kigar- Sophomore, Penelope Cline-Sophomore, Madi Frederick- Freshman, Kendal Anderson-Freshman and alternate, Carlee Smith-Freshman. The Girls First Place state trophy went to the Arnold FFA Girls team with a score of 475/500.

The Boys A Team earned 7th place at the State Shoot with a team score of 447/500, competing against 91 other Boys Teams from across the state of Missouri. Members of the Boys A Team are: Dylan Mohr-Senior, Magnum Talbert-Senior, Eli Kigar-Junior, Corbin Blessing-Freshman and Hugh Baker- Freshman. The Boys First Place state trophy went to the Silex FFA Boys team with a score of 475/500.

The Boys B Team score was 395/500. Boys B Team members are: Hunter Cook- Junior, Eric Mohr- Sophomore, Aaron McDaniel-Sophomore, Hunter Holt- Freshman and Payton Frederick-Freshman. Alternates are: Will Montgomery-Junior and Brant Frederick- Junior.

Of the Memphis FFA Shooters at the State Trap Shoot, Kilee Bradley-Robinson was the high shooter with a 95/100, which also earned her the Fourth Place individual girls placing at State, followed by Elsie Kigar with a 94/100 and Dylan Mohr & Eli Kigar both scoring 93/100.

The Memphis FFA Trap Teams are coached by Dave Koch and Memphis FFA Advisor, Waltedda Blessing. The State FFA Trap Shoot at the Missouri Trapshooters Association (MTA) facility in Linn Creek is sponsored by MTA, Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri Youth Sport Shooting Alliance.