Tigers and Lady Tigers Compete in Clark County Relays

By: Corey Stott

KAHOKA, Mo.- 4/6/21- The Scotland County track teams traveled to Kahoka for the Clark County Relays last Tuesday. There were ten teams competing, including Clark County, Palmyra, Monroe City, Brookfield, Highland, Kirksville, Marion County, Green City, Canton and Scotland County.

The Tiger men finished 7th with 4 points, while the Lady Tigers finished 9th with 20 points. Monroe City won the men’s division with 138.5 points and Clark County won the ladies’ division with 134.5 points.

Results for the Lady Tigers were as follows: 4×800 M relay- Anders, Robinson, Anderson and Small- 6th; 100 M hurdles- Kara Mallett- 10th; 100 M- Shantel Small- 11th, Jewley Kraus- 13th; 4×200 M relay- Small, Harvey, Anders and Robinson- 7th; 1600 M- Paige Bishop- 11th; 4×100 M- Small, Anders, Kraus, Bishop- 6th; 800 M- Paige Bishop- 21st; 200 M- Emma Harvey- 13th; High Jump- Kara Mallett- 3rd, Paige Bishop- 5th; Long Jump- Abby Doster- 11th, Emma Anders- 12th, Kara Mallett- 14th; Triple Jump- Emma Harvey- 12th, Brooke Smith- 15th; Shot Put- Lauren Triplett- 12th, Abby Doster- 15th, Tresa Huber- 16th; Discus- Lauren Triplett- 6th, Tresa Huber- 12th, Abby Doster- 20th; and Javelin- Emily Terrill- 16th, Lauren Triplett- 20th, Kendal Anderson- 23rd.

Results for the Tigers were as follows: 100 M- Alex Long- 4th, Jadin Fuller- 13th; 1600 M- Quinton Shaffer- 11th; 4×100 M relay- 5th; 400 M-Jadin Fuller- 8th; 800 M- Quinton Shaffer- 10th; 200 M- Alex Long- 7th; Long Jump- Jadin Fuller- 11th, Carson Miller- 12th; Triple Jump- Hayden Long- 2nd; Shot Put- Alex Long- 5th, Eli Kigar- 7th; Discus- Hayden Long- 3rd, Eli Kigar- 14th; and Javelin- Hayden Long- 1st- 51.5 m, Eli Kigar- 5th.