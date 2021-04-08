Sanchez Single Powers Tigers Past Indians

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 4/1/21- After winning their season opener, Coach Rod Sears’ Scotland County Tigers (1-2) were in the midst of a two-game slump. They were looking to rebound with a win against a rival Clark County Indian (1-3) squad. And thanks to some late-game heroics by Preston Sanchez, they did just that with a 5-3 victory.

Clark County jumped on top early with two runs in the top of the first. The game was then scoreless for the next two innings until Scotland County got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third. Brady Curry reached on a single and then Corbyn Spurgeon scored him with a hard, line-drive double to left.

Tigers starting hurler Owen Triplett held the Indians scoreless for the next 1 2/3 innings before handing the reins over to Xavier Lucas. Lucas worked the remainder of the game, giving up a run in the top of the sixth to give the Indians a 3-2 lead.

But the Tigers put together a one-out rally in the bottom of the sixth. After reaching on a single, Triplett advanced to third on a Lucas double to center. Elias Hatfield then reached on a grounder that scored Triplett. With Lucas on third and Hatfield on first, Sanchez belted a two- RBI line drive single to left field. That gave the Tigers the lead for good, and they went on to win 5-3 in 6 ½ innings.

Lucas picked up the win, facing nine hitters in 2 1/3 innings of work. He struck out four and walked one while giving up one unearned run on no hits. Gabe Howe took the loss. He faced 31 hitters and struck out two while walking two. He gave up five runs, four of which were unearned, on nine hits.

Spurgeon went 3 of 4 with an RBI. Anders went 2 of 3 with an RBI. Sanchez was 1 for 3 but had the 2 RBIs that put the Tigers on top for good.

Coach Sears said that the Tigers had worked hard to diagnose their problems that hindered them in their two previous losses. “We knew what we were doing wrong and we came back and corrected them. We adjusted our approach to the plate. You could probably tell they weren’t swinging out of their shoes.”