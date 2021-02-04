Tigers Pick Up Big Road Win Over Rival

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

KAHOKA, Mo.- 1/30/21- “Anytime you can come over to Clark County (5-13) and pick up a win over these guys, it’s a good day!” That was the first thing that Head Coach Jeremy Austin had to say after a solid 53-41 road win by his Scotland County Tigers (7-8).

The Indians jumped on the board first with a pair of Layne Sommers free throws. Twenty seconds later, Owen Triplett unleashed a 3-point bomb to give Scotland the 3-2 lead. The Tigers never looked back. Scotland County outscored Clark County 15-2 in the first quarter by playing solid defense and limiting turnovers.

As the play became more aggressive, Clark County made a run at the Tigers, making it 18-17 with just over a minute to play. But Scotland kept their poise, and regrouped for a 22-17 lead at the half.

Clark County drew as close as 26-23 with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter after a Sam Wheeler layup. But junior center Xavier Lucas immediately had the answer ten seconds later with a run-out layup to extend the lead. Scotland County led Clark County 38-27 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter saw the Tigers keep their composure, make their free throws and manage the clock effectively in key situations down the stretch. When the final horn sounded, the Tigers had grabbed a 53-41 victory.

“For the most part, and especially at the end of that ballgame, we played very poised and under control,” Austin said. “We played team basketball.”

Lucas led all scorers with a hot-shooting night culminating in 20 points. Owen Triplett scored 12 points. Carson Harrison, Corbyn Spurgeon and Kabe Hamlin each contributed 7 points. Wheeler led the Indians with 14 points. Sommers scored 9 points.