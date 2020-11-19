School Board Votes To Require Masks

At its meeting on Thursday, November 12, the Scotland County R-1 School Board reversed an August decision to not require mask in light of Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s new guidelines.

Under the updated guidance, proper mask wearing may now prevent individuals from being identified as close contacts in K-12 schools that have implemented a mask mandate.

The Governor’s complete press release and more information on this subject can be read on page 13.

“The board voted 7-0 to require face coverings at all times for all staff, students, and visitors per the Governor, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Department of Health and Senior Services, and local health officials effective Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and to reexamine at the December board meeting or special board meeting if needed,” said Scotland County R-1 School Superintendent Ryan Bergeson. “This should reduce the amount of healthy staff and students that are required to quarantine based on close contact.”

According to the minutes of the Thursday, November 12 board meeting, Sidney Johnson moved to reconsider the vote on August 13, 2020 where Sam Berkowitz asked for a division to the District Reopening Plan to change wording to say “As of today, we will not be requiring students nor staff to wear masks.” to say “As of today, we will be requiring students and staff to wear masks.” Motion was seconded. Motion carried 7-0.

Sam Berkowitz moved to require face coverings at all times for all staff, students, and visitors per the Governor, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Department of Health and Senior Services, and local health officials effective Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and to reexamine at the December board meeting or special board meeting if needed. Motion was seconded. Motion carried 7-0.

“The goal is to provide a safe learning environment for staff and students and to continue in person learning,” said Bergeson. “The board recognizes that these circumstances are not ideal and appreciates all of the effort that has been made to make sure that our students can continue to come to school everyday.”

The school board took care of several items under old business:

Old Business

A. Financial Report -Year-to-date revenues total $1,116,790.72 which is a decrease of $93,666.34 from last year. Year-to-date expenditures are $1,921,444.11 which is a decrease of $350,671.37 from last year. This leaves a deficit YTD of $804,653.39. This deficit trend will continue until we begin to receive our local tax revenue in January.

B. Distribution of Scotland County Cares Act Funds – SCR-I – The board voted 7-0 to approve the Distribution of County Cares Act Funds Notice of Decision dated 10/08/2020 for the amount of $30,801.58 for the SCR-I School District General Funds.

C. Distribution of Scotland County Cares Act Funds – Elementary Student Council – The board voted 7-0 to approve the Distribution of County Cares Act Funds Notice of Decision dated 10/08/2020 for the amount of $784.17 for the SCR-I School District Elementary Student Council to help with fundraising loss of money.

D. Distribution of Scotland County Cares Act Funds – Varsity Cheerleading – The board voted 7-0 to approve the Distribution of County Cares Act Funds Notice of Decision dated 10/08/2020 for the amount of $1,000 for the SCR-I School District Varsity Cheerleader Fundraising loss of money.

E. Open Snow Removal Bids – The board voted 7-0 to accept the only snow removal bid from Probst Custom Work as presented for the 2020-2021 snow season.

Snow Removal Parking Lots & Drives – $250.00

Ice Control Parking Lots & Drives – $230.00 (as requested)

Under New Business, the board adopted the Scotland County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and scheduled the December board meeting for Thursday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library.

In closed session the following items were approved:

-Closed session minutes, October 8, 2020

-Hire Abby Clatt as Paraprofessional. 7-0.