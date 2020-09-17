Junior High Tigers Cruise Past Kirksville 7th Grade

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Corey Stott

After an eleventh-hour cancellation of a game by North Shelby on Tuesday, the Scotland County junior high football Tigers picked up a last-minute game on Wednesday, September 9th, against the Kirksville 7th grade. While the matchup was not ideal, it at least allowed both teams to have a game in these challenging times. The Scotland County squad cruised to a 42-6 victory.

Quarterback Owen Brown threw touchdown passes to Levi Stott and Layne Stott. Carter Clatt had a rushing touchdown, and Beau Triplett added three more rushing touchdowns to the tally. Austin Curry and Brown each carried the ball for a successful two-point conversion, while Brown threw a successful two-point conversion pass to Marcus Smith. Beau Triplett snagged a defensive interception, and Kamdyn Forest recovered a Kirksville fumble. The Scotland County junior high football team will next be in action at Clark County on Tuesday, September 15th.