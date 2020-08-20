Thomas Claude Briggs (12/10/1951-08/11/2020)

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Thomas Claude Briggs, Sr., 69, of Memphis died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

He was born the son of Harold Max and Ruth Elaine (Webb) Briggs on December 10, 1951 in Kirksville.

Tom married the former Sherry Jean Hammond on January 25, 1970 at the Granger United Methodist Church. She survives.

He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by parents; a brother, Robert Briggs; and brothers-in-law, William Garrett and Earnest Hammond.

He is survived his wife, Sherry, of the home; sons: Thomas and Max Briggs of Memphis; brothers: Richard (Elaine) Briggs, Garry (Patricia) Briggs, Paul (Debbie) Briggs, and Tony (Terri) Briggs, all of Memphis; a sister, Carol Garrett of Memphis; sisters in law: Carla (John) Peterson of Moberly and Gale (Curtis) Hustead of Colony; several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family or the Missouri Department of Conservation and can be left at or mailed to: Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences can be sent to the Briggs family by signing the online guest book at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.