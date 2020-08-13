Introducing The First Annual Earl. E. Hunziker 3D Bow Shoot

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Earl E. Hunziker was a long-time member of the St. Francisville Lodge # 588. He had a love for the sport of bowhunting, and in his honor, the St. Francisville Lodge #588 is hosting its first annual Earl E. Hunziker 3D Bow Shoot.

This will take place on August 29th at the Clark County Archery Range. Signs will be posted to help people find where it is.

The starting time for this event is at 8 a.m. The last card will be handed out at 3 p.m.

This will be a rain or shine event.

There will be concessions available for all to enjoy.

The different classes open for this event include Bowhunter, Women’s, Kids, Traditional, and Open. Crossbows, rangefinders, and binoculars are welcomed to be used.

The cost for this event is $ 10.00 per person, $5.00 for children age 13 and under, or $25.00 for a family.

Trophies will be given out to the first- place winners in all the different classes, along with a $25.00 gift certificate.

The results will be tallied that night.

The winners will be notified that night. There will be arrangements made for picking up trophies and certificates.

For more information on this event contact Matt Shannon at 660-341-5104.