LORETTA DOLLY LEIBLE (2/28/1931 – 1/18/2020)

Loretta Dolly Leible, age 88, of O’Fallon, Missouri passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born in Bible Grove, Missouri on February 28, 1931 to Leslie and Freda Hollis (nee Gibbs).

Loretta is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Danny) Bargielski of Jefferson City, MO, and Karen (Gregory) Nemec of Bridgeton, MO, two sisters; Betty (Hank) Slobe, and Martha Bradley, seven grandchildren; Vickie Wieberg, Lisa (Jason) Loos, Daniel “DJ” (Marie) Bargielski, Mary Jo (Ryan) West, Gregory Nemec, Alex Bargielski, Kristina (Anthony) Filor, twelve great grandchildren; Mary Pat, Brett, Carys, Jay, Rex, Isabelle, Ryker, Kale, Tyson, Julia, Blake and Colby, and a host of other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward in 2005, a son, Kenneth Leible, her parents, Leslie and Freda Hollis, and two sisters, Lorraine Aldridge and Mary McGill, and two brothers, Bill and Wayne Hollis.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Missouri. Funeral service will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Parklawn Cemetery, St Louis, MO.

To share a memory of Loretta or leave a special message for her family, please visit the Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions website at newcomerstlouis.com.