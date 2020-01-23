DORALYN M. “TILLY” TILLATSON  (9/19/1934 – 1/14/2020)

Doralyn M. Tillatson “Tilly”, 85, formerly of Newtown Square, PA, left us and her beautiful life January 14, 2020.

Tilly was born in Galesburg, IL September 19, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Edith (nee Walters) Marshall of Gorin, MO where she was raised, attended grade school with her future husband and was married.

Tilly was a lifelong student. She earned a BA in teaching from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman University) and a Masters in Education from University of Virginia. She was the director of Sunday School at Wayne UMC and taught Sunday school and confirmation classes for many years. She earned a real estate license later in life and worked for Century 21 for many years before retiring. She was always lovingly involved in the lives of her daughters and husband.

Tilly was the loving wife, for 60 years, of the late Marlyce “Till” L. Tillatson; loving mother of Gerri Specht and husband Gary Specht of West Chester, PA and Teresa Adams and husband Brooks Adams of Paoli, PA.; and loving grandmother of Justin Specht, Hannah Specht and Zoe Specht, West Chester, PA.

A celebration of Tilly’s life was held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Wayne United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please remember Doralyn with a donation to Paoli Hospital Foundation, 255 West Lancaster Avenue, MOB 3 Suite 231, Paoli, PA 19301.

