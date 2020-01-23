CHARLES E. HAMMANN (12/9/1944 – 1/13/2020)

Charles E. Hammann, 75, passed away Monday morning, January 13, 2020, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center, Kirksville, Missouri. He was born December 9, 1944, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Charles O. and Mildred E. (Digney) Hammann. He attended Hayes Catholic School where he graduated.

He married Marlene A. Whitlock, on January 27, 1964, St. Mathias Rectory.

He drove tuck most of his life and some of the places he worked included Henderson’s Chevrolet as a mechanic, Kent Feed hauling corn, and driving a truck over the road for 35 years working for Kardaux Trucking, Reagent Chemical, Vermillion, and Ryder.

Charles is survived by his wife Marlene Hammann of Kirksville, Missouri, Lori (Steve) Simerl, of Fulton, Missouri, Joseph (Jodi) Hammann of Ottumwa, Iowa, Thomas Hammann of Machesney Park, Illinois, Jennifer (Aaron) Krieg of Temple, Texas, Krista Crumer of St. Louis, MO. Ten grandchildren: Eric (Stephanie) Hammann, Robbie (Heidi) Hammann, Case Simerl, Alisia, Gracie and Josh Krieg, Liana Crumer, Chelice Crumer, Charles Crumer, Jr., and Celsi Crumer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, Amanda Simpson.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, and can be left at or mailed to Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Funeral services were held Friday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Father Collin Franklin officiating. Interment followed in the Memphis Cemetery west of Memphis.

Pallbearers were Josh Krieg, Steve Simerl, Eric Hammann, Case Simerl, Colt Simerl, and Robbie Hammann.

