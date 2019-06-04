Horizon Tower Group proposes to build a new 300-foot self-supporting Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 18464 CR 563, Memphis, Scotland County, MO 63555, N 40° 28″ 21.5′ W 92° 11″ 9.4′. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1134567. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Noble Engineering Consultants, Eric, eseals@nbleng.com, 123 E. Railroad Street Flora, IL 62839, 618-662-5800.