Jackie Lee Liles, 71, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 11, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with cancer.

He was born February 6, 1952 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of David and Ethel Liles.

Jack was a Vietnam Veteran who in the end gave all he had; he always fought the good fight.

Jackie is survived by two sons, David Liles and Jackson Liles; one daughter, Kathryn Liles; four siblings, Patty Freburg, Ron Liles and his wife Janet, Marla Keith and her husband George, and Michael Liles; special friends, George and Kelly Hatch; along with several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ethel Liles; his wife, Judith Liles; a brother, Greg Liles; one sister, Linda Powell and a brother-in-law, Doug Freburg.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Full Military Honors by VFW Post #4958 will be accorded before interment at Memphis Cemetery, where Jackie and his late wife, Judith will be laid to rest together.