JANET BRUNER

Janet Bruner, 89, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri.

She was born February 7, 1935 in Farmington, Iowa to George and Maxine Rigby Johnson.

She graduated from Memphis High School in the Class of 1953 and went to Gem City Business College and Truman State. Many of her working years were spent at the Farmers and Merchants Bank and in 1991 she retired from Harris Motor Company. In her later years she enjoyed playing in a bridge club but, what she loved most of all was spending time with her family and friends.

On November 21, 1954 Janet married Irvin Gray and to this union three children were born. On December 8, 1991 she married Max Bruner.

Janet is survived by her husband, Max Bruner of Memphis, Missouri; two sons, David Gray and his wife Ann of Kirksville, Missouri, and Bruce Gray of Kingman, Arizona; one daughter, Gretchen Gregory of Memphis, Missouri; one step daughter, Carol Burns of Melbourne, Florida; five grandchildren; Brad Gregory, Steeler Gray, Nathan Burns, Skyler Burns and Sydney Wentz; three great grandchildren, Kennedy Gregory, Irelyn Gray and Riley Wentz; a brother Dick Johnson and his wife Sue of Baring, Missouri, along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Johnson and Maxine Johnson Peck; a step-father, Forrest Peck; an infant brother; one son-in-law, Steve Gregory, six sisters-in-law; Leola Comstock, Ardell Dellinger, Doris Ketchum, Margaret Bruner, Bethene Bruner, Pauline Bruner; six brothers-in-law, Tillman Comstock, Burl Dellinger, Max Ketchum, Charles Bruner, Oren Bruner, and Robert Bruner.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Memphis Funeral Home.

Casket bearers will be Steeler Gray, Brad Gregory, Gene Bruner, Jim Bruner, Sam Johnson and Frank Wineinger.

Interment will be at the Memphis Cemetery, East of Memphis, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Janet Bruner may be left to the Scotland County Nutrition Site or the Schuyler County Nursing Home Physical Therapy Department. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.