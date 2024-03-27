DARLENE JOHNSTON

May 19, 1937 –

March 22, 2024

Darlene Rae (Koons) Johnston was born May 19, 1937 in Clinton, Illinois to Everett Mason and Millie Mae (Michel) Koons. She passed away March 22, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Darlene married Gerald (Jerry) B. Johnston on June 19, 1955 in Clinton, Illinois.

Darlene devoted her life to farming as well as her family. She was an avid quilter, enjoyed horse riding, reading and genealogy. She enjoyed hosting holiday family gatherings as she was noted for her wonderful cooking. She enjoyed morning coffee with friends at the local coffee shop, antique shopping, trips with her family and gardening. Darlene also cared for all of her cats. She was a member of the Eastern Star and held numerous Genealogical Society offices.

She is survived by four children, Vickie & (Rex) Ewing of Collinsville, OK., Terry & (Angela) Johnston of Memphis, MO, Sandra Johnston of Nashville, TN, Robert & (Kendal) Johnston of Lake St.Louis, MO, eight grandchildren, Andy & (Ashley) Ewing of Collinsville, OK, Jessica & (Dino) Nithianandan of Owasso, OK, Kirsten & (Corvin) Drummond of Memphis, MO, Kylee & (Dario) Prado of Washington, MO, Cole Hays of Luray, MO, Kate Johnston of Winfield, MO, Samuel Johnston, Caroline Johnston of Lake St. Louis, MO, and 11 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include Bobby Harris, significant other of Memphis, MO, and sister, Kris (David) Segneri, of Carlock, IL, along with several nieces and nephews.

Darlene was preceded in death by; parents, husband Jerry Johnston, sister and brother-in-law Dolores (William) Matheny.

Memorials are suggested to the Scotland County Fire Department or the Scotland County Ambulance District and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Services were held Monday afternoon, March 25, 2024, at 1:30 at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis, MO. Interment followed in the Memphis Cemetery east of town.

Pallbearers were Jed Hinds, Rusty Harris, Cole Hayes, Lonnie Harris, Robert Waddell, and Samuel Johnston. Honorary pallbearers were Randy Ward, Bryce Smith, Randy Mauch, an Gary Campbell.

