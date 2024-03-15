VIRGINIA EGBERT

1939-2024

Virginia Louise Egbert, 85, of Memphis passed away Monday, March 4, 2024 at her home.

She was born the daughter of Jesse F. and P. June (Childress) Easterday on February 15, 1939 in Kirksville.

Virginia graduated from Memphis High School in 1957.

Virginia married Roy Woods Jr. on May 26, 1957, then after divorcing, she married Arthur “Red” Egbert on March 9, 1982. He preceded her in death.

Virginia enjoyed growing a garden and her many house plants. She loved art and had a wonderful skill at painting even though she was slightly colorblind.

She spent many years traveling the world and was very proud of her experiences, collecting many souvenirs and rocks (which she loved) along the way. Virginia has been to every state in the USA, except Hawaii, and has seen many places in the world. Virginia traveled to Germany, France, Austria and Mexico among the many.

Virginia loved seeing family any chance she could, and holidays and birthdays were always important.

She also enjoyed baking pies and was very good at it. At Thanksgiving, she always brought pies. That was a lot of pies.

She preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters: Margaret, in infancy, Donna Davis, Mary (Glen) Lochead and JoAnn (Fred) Moorman.

She is survived by her children: Teresa (Jeff Kuseske) Posthumus of Kimball, MN; Cheryl (David) Maddox of Ft. Mills, SC, Lisa Woods of Springfield, MO, Jason (Megan Brinkerhoff) Woods of Memphis and Amanda Robertson of Columbia; grandchildren: Michael (Lori) Posthumus of Aberdeen, SD, Heather (Jake Dunham) Posthumus of Minneapolis, MN, Erin Maddox and Swerve Nickerson of Memphis, Chrys (Ches) Riley of Charlotte, NC, Jennifer (TJ) Delcourt of Fort Mills, SC, Vivian Robertson of Columbia, Kaylee Brinkerhoff of Memphis; 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held March 9 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel with Holly Oden officiating. Burial will be in the Dover Cemetery. Freddy Moorman, Josh Moorman, Jake Moorman, Michael Posthumus, Roger Tinkle and Swerve Nickerson served as pallbearers. David Moorman, Mark Lochead and David Lochead were honorary pallbearers.

Memorials are suggested to the Dover Cemetery and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Virginia Egbert by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice. com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis, MO.