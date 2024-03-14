CLIFFORD EUGENE MILLER

Clifford Eugene Miller, 77, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Clifford was born November 13, 1946 in Bushnell, Illinois, the son of Harold Gale Miller and Ada Frances Hammond Miller.

He graduated Wyaconda High School in the Class of 1965.

He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, hunting and being outdoors.

Clifford is survived by his children; Belinda Faye Miller of Wyaconda, Missouri, Jeannie Marie Miller of Ottumwa, Iowa, Tina LeAnne Garrett of Kahoka, Missouri, Wayne Miller of Kahoka, Missouri, and Casey Lorene Miller of Arbela, Missouri; his girlfriend, Cindy Miller of Memphis, Missouri; three sisters; Margaret Lusby of Emporia, Kansas, Peggy Davis and husband Raymond of Moberly, Missouri, Diana March and husband Jack of Luray, Missouri; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ada Miller; a son, Clifford Brian Miller, a daughter, Brenda Jean Montgomery Bride; four sisters; Rose Anna Hammond, Virginia Frances Lopez, Marilyn Joyce Miller, Judith Marlene Miller; two brothers, Lyle Dean Miller, Harold Leroy Miller; one granddaughter, Natasha Marie Bride, and one great-grandson, Riley Isacc Stoner.

A Graveside Service will be held on March 23, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the Combs Cemetery in Luray, Missouri. Pastor Shawn McAfee will officiate the service.