 Trial Date Set in Whitney vs. Director of Revenue Case 

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Echo Menges

Court case No. 23SE-CC00034 against the Missouri Director of Revenue brought by Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney has been set to go to trial this spring on May 21, 2024, in Scotland County.

The trial date was set during a Trial Setting Hearing held last week on Tuesday, February 20, at the request of Whitney and his attorney, Travis Noble, Jr., before Judge Kristie Swaim.

Special Prosecutor David Goring is representing the Director of Revenue in the matter.

Whitney is fighting a one-year driver’s license suspension for allegedly refusing a chemical test on September 29, 2023, after being arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Judge Swain has stayed the driver’s license suspension until further order of the court, according to court documents.