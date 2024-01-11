International Academic Competition to be Hosted at Scotland County R-1

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The International Academic Competition was founded by 19-day Jeopardy champion, David Madden in 2010. What started as a competition in the New York metro area now expands reaching students from more than 50 countries in a school year. The International Academic Competitions is dedicated to giving students around the world the chance to compete in engaging, challenging, and exciting tournaments that are focused on history, geography, science, and other academic disciplines. We are so excited to bring this competition to Scotland County and surrounding school districts!

On the weekend of March 23, 2024, students from area schools will be competing in the Northeast Missouri Regional Finals, to be held at Scotland County R-1 Elementary School in Memphis, Missouri. This event is one of approximately 150 regional and state competitions held in the subjects of history, geography and science around the country organized by International Academic Competitions.

Students at the Northeast Missouri Regional Finals, will be from the Elementary and Middle School Division. Students will compete in three preliminary rounds per subject; the top half of each grade level will play in a final round of competition to determine a winner, as well as qualify to compete at the National Championships in Orlando, Florida in May 2024.

Students who perform in the top 25 percent of each division also qualify for International Level competitions, taking place on alternating years for different subjects. The next International Level competition is our International Geography Championships, tentatively scheduled for July 2024 in Vienna, Austria

For further information, please contact Kiersten Brown at kiersten@iacompetitions.com or at 802-923-0400. Members of the press are welcome to come and observe, but should email or call in advance so that our tournament directors know they are coming.

How to Qualify

Students K-8 may participate in the International Academic Competition. Students who enter into the regional competitions must first take a qualifying exam in the areas of history, geography and/or science. After a qualifying score, the student can then compete in the regional competition.

The International Academic Competition is new to Scotland County R-1 Schools. We are excited for this opportunity and would love to extend an invitation to any student who is interested to get registered, take the qualifying exam, and participate.

Any student who is interested can stay after school January 16, 17, or 18th to register and take the qualifying exam from 3:30 to 4:30. Upon qualifying, practice questions and event rules will be shared with each student participating. For more information about student registration and qualification, please contact Mrs. Angela Cochran, the host school contact, at acochran@scotland. k12.mo.us or (660) 465-8531.

Event Website: https://www.iacompetitions.com/ event/northernmissouri/