BEVERLY MARIE BILLINGS

Beverly Marie Billings, of Gorin, Missouri, passed away Wednesday morning, January 3, 2024, at her daughter’s residence in Memphis, Missouri.

Beverly was born June 9, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was the daughter of Earnest D. and Emma Alice “Emerson” Hicks.

She graduated High school from Junction City, Oregon in the class of 1959.

On May 28, 1988, Beverly married Richard Billings.

Beverly was an avid baker and worked for many bakeries’ including Mallory’s Bakery in Sedalia, Missouri, Safeway in Kirksville, Missouri, as well as opening up her own bakery, “Billing’s Homestyle Pastries” right here in Memphis, Missouri. She loved genealogy and also took pride in being a member of the Northern Cherokee Tribe of Missouri and Arkansas. Beverly loved flowers, but more importantly she loved spending time with her family.

Beverly is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Esser and her husband Troy of Memphis, Missouri; Shawna Stone and her significant other Darwin Hauk of Memphis, Missouri; three step children; Les Billings, Kimberly Carr and Lesia Hunziker; fourteen grandchildren, Nichole and James Wright, Carissa and John Newsome, Heather and Jason Shoemaker, Nakiya and Devonte Poindexter and Whitney and Chris Fox all of Sedalia, Missouri; John Morris of Ottumwa, Iowa; Emma and Lane Mohr, Grace Morris, Phillip Esser, Kaitlin Van Hoozen, Kenny and Anika Bair, and Jaycen Bair all of Memphis, Missouri; Mason Van Hoozen of Downing, Missouri; Kaleb Parkins of Memphis, Missouri, and Kody Parkins of Fort Collins, Colorado; several great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; three brothers; Robert Hicks of Louisiana; James Hicks of California; Eddie Ross of Nevada; seven sisters, Darlene Childress of Oklahoma; Barbara Billings of Oregon; Judy MGGee of Louisiana; Dorothy Beebe of Missouri; Linda Gruver of Missouri; Charlotte Brock of Oklahoma and Loretta Ross of Missouri; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Emma Hicks; her husband Richard Billings in 2016; one son and daughter in law; Christopher Shawn and Cindy Mae Van Hoozen in 2013; six brothers; Donald Hicks, James Ross, Roy Hicks, Jerry Hicks, David Ross, Danny Ross; and a sister, Nancy Ellis.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday until service time at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Leon Buford will officiate and casket bearers will be Beverly’s grandchildren.

Interment will be at the Etna Cemetery north of Gorin, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Beverly Billings may be left to the Hospice of Northeast Missouri. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.