New 3D Mammography Offered At Scotland County Hospital in Memphis

Scotland County Hospital is pleased to offer 3D mammography exams that utilize advanced breast tomosynthesis technology. The new 3D mammography machine can increase the detection of breast cancers, while simultaneously decreasing the likelihood that a woman will be asked to return for additional testing.

In conventional 2D Mammography, overlapping tissue is a leading reason why small breast cancers may be missed and normal tissue may appear abnormal, leading to unnecessary callbacks. Scotland County Hospital’s new equipment provides an exam that includes a three-dimensional method of imaging that can greatly reduce the tissue overlap effect.

We’ve all heard that early detection is the key in the fight against breast cancer and Scotland County Hospital is so pleased to have purchased this 3D mammography machine. According to the FDA, a number of studies have found that 3D mammograms find more cancers than traditional 2D mammograms and that they also reduce the number of false positives. A false positive is when a mammogram shows an abnormal area that looks like a cancer but turns out to be normal.

This technology is considered superior to conventional digital mammography and is approved by the FDA. The new system is recommended for women of all ages and breast densities. Researchers have found that:

3D Mammography exams find 20-65% more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone, an average increase of 41%.

3D Mammography is FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone.

3D Mammography exams reduce callbacks by up to 40% compared to 2D alone.

Scotland County Hospital is committed to the fight against breast cancer. In offering the 3D exam, Scotland County Hospital provides a more accurate tool for breast cancer screening.

“We are thrilled to offer this state-of-the-art technology and further enhance the high-quality care we provide to the women in our community,” says Deanna Rowland RT(R)(M)(CT), Radiology Department Supervisor and Mammographer at Scotland County Hospital. “Our 3D mammography service will help make it possible to detect breast cancer in earlier stages so that treatment can begin sooner, giving patients a greater chance of beating the disease.”

All women should begin yearly mammogram screenings at age 40 and continue for as long as they are in good health. For some women, certain factors increase the risk for developing breast cancer and additional screening measures may be necessary.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in eight women will get breast cancer in her life, impacting hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. A screening mammogram continues to be the best tool for breast cancer screening and detection.

Dr. Meagan Weber, CEO, Scotland County Hospital said, “I have no doubt this is one more service that we believe will allow our patients to stay close to home for their healthcare.”

Ask your primary healthcare provider if you are due for a screening mammogram. If you are not sure whether your insurance plan covers 3D mammograms, call and ask. Both Medicare and Medicaid cover 3D mammograms.

To schedule a 3D mammogram at Scotland County Hospital or if you have any questions, please call 660-465-8511 and talk to one of our staff members in the Radiology Department.