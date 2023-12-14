Hamlin, Holt, and Hatfield Shine on Courtwarming

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By: Weston Smith

December 8th, 2023 | Memphis, MO

The Scotland County Lady Tigers hosted the Putnam County Lady Midgets to kick off the Courtwarming contests at Scotland County High School. The Courtwarming theme for the night was “Let’s Glow Tigers”, and it didn’t take long for Junior, Kwyn Hamlin, to shine in the girl’s contest. Hamlin scored 8 of the Lady Tiger’s 10 first quarter points. Despite a big first quarter from Hamlin, the Lady Tigers trailed the Lady Midgets by one going into the second quarter. The Lady Midgets extended their lead by outscoring the Lady Tigers 16-5 in the second quarter. Sending the game to halftime with a score of Putnam County 28, Scotland County 16.

The Lady Tigers answered the call in the 3rd quarter, outscoring Putnam County 17-6 for the quarter. Hamlin tallied 13 of the 17 points for the Lady Tigers, and sent the contest to the final quarter with a score of Putnam County 34, Scotland County 33. The Lady Tigers took the lead back in the fourth. Senior, Emma Harvey, scored all 5 of her points in the final quarter, and helped the Lady Tigers secure a 4 point victory on Courtwarming. Final Score: Scotland County 46, Putnam County 42.

Kwyn Hamlin led the way for Scotland County, scoring 25 points, with 15 of the 25 coming from beyond the arc.

In between the Girls and Boys contest, Courtwarming royalty was crowned.

The boy’s contest would pick up where the girl’s contest left off. The Tigers showed that they were up for the challenge early against the undefeated Midgets of Putnam County. The Tigers would lean on the post play of Junior, Vince Dale, early on. Dale scored 5 of the Tigers 12 points in the first quarter.

With Dale getting in foul trouble, and Putnam County starting to heat up from beyond the arc, Courtwarming King Corbin Blessing, would answer the call with the hot hand. Nearing the end of the 2nd half, and into the 3rd quarter, Blessing recorded 14 of his 17 points. Blessing scored 9 of the Tigers 15 points in the third. Recording 5 made 3 point field goals.

Down the stretch the Midgets would make a late push, and tie the game at 51. Putnam County had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but watched a missed shot and put back both come up off the mark.

Senior, Hunter Holt, and his mid-range game took over the contest in overtime. Holt scored 4 points near the end of regulation, and tallied 9 of the Tigers 10 points in overtime to lead the Tigers to a 61-58 victory. The Tigers hand the Midgets their first loss of the year, and look to carry the momentum into Monday Night’s contest against Highland.

Scotland County was led by 19 points from Holt, followed by 17 points from Blessing, and 12 points from Vince Dale.