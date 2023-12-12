JESSICA RAE ANTAL

Jessica Rae Antal was born on June 29, 1978, in Nevada, Missouri to Randy and Eileen Antal. She died at her home in Memphis, Missouri on December 3, 2023.

After they separated, Jessica and her dad lived with his parents and her uncles, Tim and Mark. On December 18, 1982, Randy married Mary Cox and they became a family of three! On November 15, 1985, Jessica welcomed her baby brother, Jonathan. She and Grandma Cox were so excited that they couldn’t wait for Randy to take them to the hospital. Then on November 5, 1992, her little sister Rachel was born.

Jessica attended Kindergarten and First Grade at Wyaconda C-1 Schools, were Mary taught. She completed her education at Schuyler R-1 Schools in Queen City and Lancaster, graduating with the Class of 1996. She graduated from Kirksville Area Technical College with her LPN in 2006. She worked at Scotland County Care Center and the Assisted Living Center in Memphis as a CNA, CMT, and LPN. She worked at Scotland County Memorial Hospital as an LPN. She also worked as an LPN at the Knox County Nursing Home. She worked as long as her health permitted.

On June 29, 1999, she was united in marriage to Roger Tinkle of Memphis, Missouri. To this union two children were born, Zackary Michael on June 19, 2000, and Zoe Beth on May 5, 2003. They later divorced. Andrew Graham and his son, Gage joined households with Jessica in 2017. She and her fiancé, Andrew, have been together seven years.

Jessica was survived by her parents, Randy and Mary Antal; her brother, Jonathan and his wife, Lyndsi Antal and sons, Casen and Chayten all of Lancaster, Missouri; her sister, Rachel and her husband, Derrick Hanson of Warrensburg, Missouri; her son, Zack Tinkle of Maryville, Missouri; her daughter, Zoe Tinkle of Lancaster, Missouri and their dad, Roger Tinkle of Memphis, Missouri; her fiancé, Andrew Graham of Memphis, Missouri and his son, Gage Graham of Quincy, Illinois; an Uncle Tim Antal of Harrisonville, Missouri, Uncle Mark and Aunt Cindy Antal of Lancaster, Missouri and their families; cousins, Lacy and Cale Brimer, and family; Kylie Antal and Casey Gast and family all of Lancaster, Missouri; Joseph and Stephanie Antal and family of Memphis, Missouri; and Damian and Linden Antal and daughter of Downing, Missouri. Jenn and Jeremiah Brogan and family of Newtown, North Dakota; Uncle John and Aunt Katherine Cox of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Aunt Ruth and Uncle Bruce Schmidt of Fairborn, Ohio; cousins; Christian Cox and son of Colorado; Amy and Steve Bennett and family; Becky and Brandon Allen and family; and Robert and Tiffany Schmidt, all of Ohio; she is survived by her wonderful friends and co-workers, and a host of other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Joseph and Elaine Antal; Vernon and Lois Cox; Andrew’s grandparents, Aubrey and AnnaBelle Alexander; her mother, Eileen Harr; her Uncle’s, Joey and Dan Antal and her cousin, Stephanie Antal.

Funeral Services will be at 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 8, 2023 at the Lighthouse of Faith Church in Memphis, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday at the Lighthouse of Faith Church in Memphis, Missouri.

Pastor Curtis Ebeling will officiate the service.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Jessica Tinkle may be left to the family c/o Randy Antal. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.