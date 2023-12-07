Stanley Ross Roberts, age 95, of Logan, Iowa passed away November 22, 2023 at his home in Logan, Iowa.

Stanley was born January 19, 1928, in Davis County Iowa to Marion and Lizzie (Mustard) Roberts.

Stanley was one of six children, he grew up in southwest Iowa, where he attended school until his sophomore year. He then returned and graduated from High School in Troy, Iowa. He married Virginia Baker in 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. The two moved to Logan, Iowa in 1970, where they would live the rest of their lives raising their children.

Stanley enjoyed watching western movies and spending time with family and friends. He was a jack of all trades. You name it, he found a way to make it happen. He especially loved woodworking. Making and building gifts for his family. He also erected the flagpole that stands in Greenwood Cemetery outside Logan, Iowa.

Stanley leaves behind his children Michaelenel (Mikie) Cochran of Memphis, Missouri, Marchal (Pat) Roberts of Kahoka, Missouri, Max (Cherie) Roberts of Logan, Iowa, Marla (Larry) Chard of Appleton, Wisconsin, Sister Darlene Roberts. Ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, and one on the way.

Stanley is preceded in death by his Parents, wife Virginia, baby Roberts, son Marty, grandchildren Jill and Nicole Roberts, two brothers, two sisters, son-in-law Lonnie Cochran, and life-long friend, Jean Davis.

Entered into rest November 22, 2023, Logan, Iowa.

Funeral Services were November 27, 2023 at the Logan Memorial Chapel, Logan, Iowa. Final resting place

Greenwood Cemetery, Logan, Iowa.