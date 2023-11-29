 Jackson Places 3rd At The2023 4-H National Poultry and Egg Conference 

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Sadie Jackson placed 3rd and received a Silver Medal in the National 4-H Chicken BBQ Contest on November 16, 2023, at the 2023 4-H National Poultry and Egg Conference in Louisville, KY.

She had to give an 8-to-10-minute power point presentation and speech on the Meat Bird Industry.

Jackson then had to BBQ four bone in chicken thighs. She used a homemade BBQ sauce and Country Bob’s Seasoning Salt as a rub.

Jackson competed against eleven other 4-H members from all over the United States.

Sadie Jackson is a member of the Jolly Jack’s and Jill’s 4-H Club in Scotland County and a Sophomore at Scotland County R-1 High School. She is the daughter of David and Jodie Jackson.