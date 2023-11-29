 Dr. Mesbah Joins Medical Staff at Scotland County Hospita

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Dr. Mesbah Joins Medical Staff at Scotland County Hospital

Scotland County Hospital, in Memphis, is pleased to have Hossain Mesbah, MD, join the Medical Staff. Dr. Mesbah is the Hospitalist for inpatients and he is also working in the Emergency Room. Hospitalists are physicians typically trained in internal medicine or family practice who specialize in the care of hospitalized patients. A Hospitalist manages a patient from the moment they are admitted to the hospital and all throughout the hospital stay. Hospitalists are familiar with the hospital’s systems, facilities and staff members, and maintain close relationships with specialty physicians such as cardiologists and surgeons. Hospitalists provide patients with continuity of care, allowing them to see the same physician for much of their hospital stay.

Dr. Mesbah grew up in Springfield, IL, and finished his residency this year from the Southern Illinois University (SIU) Residency program at Blessing Health System in Quincy, IL. He said, “I chose Scotland County Hospital, because I feel like it is somewhere I can grow, with a supportive team of doctors and administration. I am looking forward to getting to know and care for the community.”

Dr. Mesbah completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Illinois Urbana- Champaign and studied molecular and cellular biology. He attended medical school at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. He completed the SIU-Quincy Residency Program under the direction of Dr. William Dixon, Director of SIU Family Medicine Residency Program. “Dr. Mesbah is fitting in very well. Dr. Dixon assured me that we would fit him, and that he would fit us. A relationship is a two-way street, and we are so excited that he chose us,” said Dr. Meagan Weber, CEO, Scotland County Hospital.

Dr. Mesbah is the youngest of five children. He has four older sisters and his parents are retired and live in Springfield. Dr. Mesbah has many hobbies. He enjoys woodworking, golfing and recording music. When asked to give a ‘fun fact’ about himself, this was his answer, “I’m a big sneaker head and have a growing collection of probably around 60-70 pairs of sneakers.”