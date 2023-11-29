CHARLES “JIM” NOWELL

Charles “Jim” Nowell, 75, of Liberty, Missouri, was born on September 6, 1948, to Wayne and Virginia Nowell in St. Louis, Missouri. He died on November 16, 2023, at KU Medical Center following an extended hospitalization.

Jim attended grade school and high school in Brentwood, Missouri, and then graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia. Following graduation, he was in the Air Force stationed in Riverside, California for several years.

Jim began employment with the Federal Government first for the Social Security Administration and then for the U.S. Department of Education. He held several positions within the Office for Civil Rights, Region VII, and was the Regional Director for several years prior to transferring to the Rehabilitation Services Administration, Washington, DC. He retired from this office in 2004 as a Program Specialist.

He was an avid card player and enjoyed golfing, grilling, and spending time with family and friends. He also traveled extensively visiting all 50 States, with several trips to Europe and the Caribbean.

Jim is survived by his wife Cheryl, daughters Sara (Edward) Gize and Lori (John) Casteel, grandchildren, Lydia and Alana Gize and Henry Casteel, and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Visitation was held Monday evening, November 20th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Liberty, MO. Graveside services and burial were held on Wednesday, November 22nd at 11:30 a.m., at Pauline Cemetery in Rutledge, Missouri under the direction of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Pauline Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

