MARY KATHLENE COSSEL

Mary Kathlene Cossel, born September 21, 1952, in Bloomfield, IA, passed away surrounded by her children on November 1, 2023, in Tulsa, OK. Kathy was the beloved daughter of the late Lila Bernice (McCullough) and William Kinney Cossel.

Kathy was raised on a farm in Scotland County, Missouri. She attended Memphis High School, in Memphis, Missouri. In May of 1969, she married Lester Clark at the Memphis United Methodist Church. To this union two children were born, Brian Clark of Wagoner, Oklahoma and Julie (Cody) Arnold of Ashland, Missouri.

Kathy worked at several different places over the years. Prestolite, Cowboys Bar B-Q, Motter Book Bindery and others in Oklahoma. She also worked for several years at Barker Wire and the Hotel Manning in Keosauqua, Iowa. Kathy was a lover of the outdoors. She loved camping and swimming, especially with her Grandkids. She loved riding Harleys and watching fireworks on the Fourth of July. She loved listening to music, her favorites were Bob Seger and Stevie Nicks. Every Saturday, when it was time to clean house, those two were always playing loudly. Kathy was a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan, she also enjoyed watching Yellowstone and The Young and the Restless. She was a great cook, her biscuits and gravy were legend, and her noodles were always requested. She loved planting flowers and gardening. But, her most favorite thing in the world to was to spend time with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life.

Kathy is fondly remembered by her surviving son and daughter, Brian and Julie; her five grandchildren, Sheridan, Kolton and Jaxon Clark, Luke and Ella Arnold; one step grandchild, Jeff (Kelly) Rethford; one step great grandchild, Curtis Rethford. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins who were very beloved to her. Kathy’s legacy lives on through their enduring love. Her authentic, affectionate nature and unyielding tenacity will forever echo in their hearts.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bill Cossel, Jerry Cossel and Carolyn Rudicil and brother-in-law, Raymond Rudicil.

The funeral service for Kathy was held Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Shipman Funeral Home in Wagoner OK with Life Celebrant Anita J. Shipman officiating.

There is a Celebration of Life scheduled at Barker United Methodist Church, 11276 Co Rd 968 in Downing, MO on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30, with funeral services following at 11:30 with Pastor Dee Wiley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Barker United Methodist Church or to the family.