LANA JOY NORFLEET

Lana Joy Norfleet, 76 of Drakesville, Iowa formerly of Mexico, MO passed away at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, MO on Monday, November 6, 2023.

She was born on April 21, 1947 in Mexico, MO to James (Jimmy) and Bernadine Wright.

Lana was raised on her family farm south of Mexico, Missouri and graduated from Mexico High School in 1965.

She was united in marriage on March 31, 1967 to Glenn Norfleet at the Presbyterian Church in Auxvasse, Missouri and to this union three daughters were born. They moved to Drakesville, Iowa in 2001 and continued to live on their farm until her move to the nursing home in August of 2023.

Lana worked many roles in the banking industry for 25 years starting her career at the Mexico Savings Bank, Commerce Bank and Martinsburg Bank all in Mexico, Missouri. She then went on to work as a telemarketer for Brookstone Company located in Mexico. Lana retired from KMEM radio in the accounting department.

Surviving is husband Glen Norfleet of Drakesville; her children Michele Sargent of Mexico, Missouri, Christy (Doug) Aylward and Lisa (Brad) Doster all of Memphis, Missouri; grandchildren Kylie (Nick) Stumpe of Centralia, Missouri, Lily Sargent of Mexico, Brock and Bryn Aylward and Abby and Laney Doster all of Memphis; two great grandchildren Cooper and Jameson Stumpe of Centralia. Lana is also survived by a sister Judy Hunt of Mexico, brother and sister in laws, Stu and Sharon Bigelow of Columbia, Missouri, Bob and Glenda Poage of Mexico, and Bruce Norfleet of Mexico, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be planned for Lana at a later date in Mexico, Missouri.

Memorials in memory of Lana Norfleet may be left to the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka Missouri. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 South Market Street Memphis, MO. 63555.