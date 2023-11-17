HAROLD DEWAYNE MULLINIX

June 16, 1942 – November 8, 2023

Harold DeWayne Mullinix, 81, of Downing, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023, surrounded by his family at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

DeWayne was the son of Raymond and Alta Maude (Laws) Mullinix. He was born in Downing, Missouri on June 16, 1942. In October 1960, he met the love of his life, Viriginia Hougland. They were united in marriage at the Barker EUB Church on November 5, 1961, and never left each other’s side. DeWayne and Viriginia made their home in Downing, Missouri and raised four children, Donna, Faron, Daron and Dana.

DeWayne started working for local farmers at a young age by helping them in the fields with the crops and hay. He graduated from Downing High School in 1959 at the age of 16. After High School, he worked for Harris Phillips 66 Gas Station in Downing, Missouri. In June 1960, DeWayne started his career on the railroad with CB&Q, then Burlington Northern, which later became Burlington Northern Santa Fe, as a laborer, also known as a “Gandy”. After 42 years of being a gandy man, he hung up his gandy title to be mama bear’s handyman. His favorite pastime was going to auctions of all kinds. No matter what they were selling, if he thought it was a bargain, he was buying it. He also did his own auctioneering from time to time, especially at Barker’s Talent Auction. DeWayne was active in all the happenings in Downing, especially the Downing Appreciation Days in his younger years. He raised horses, loved camping with his family and friends and was an avid collector of many things, especially caps. He enjoyed playing pitch and hosted card parties for roughly 40 years. He was a local barber to several Downing men on Saturday mornings. Every 4th of July, he and Virginia have hosted a BBQ, which has grown to include not only family, but friends and community members. It always ends with a spectacular fireworks display. You could hear DeWayne most mornings on KMEM’s General Store wishing his family and friends a Happy Birthday or Anniversary. After retirement, he kept the roadways hot hauling the Amish community, and therefore gained another set of friends.

DeWayne is survived by his wife, Virginia, of 62 years, of Downing, Missouri; his children, Donna Lloyd of Martinstown, Missouri, Faron Mullinix and wife, Lori of Lancaster, Missouri, Daron Mullinix and wife, Dianna, of Greentop, Missouri and Dana Buster and husband, Brad of Kirksville, Missouri; nine grandchildren Jeremy Lloyd and wife, Ashley of Chariton, Iowa, Mark Lloyd of Ankeny, Iowa, Andrea Uselton and husband, Thomas of Macon, Missouri, Taylor Mullinix and wife Alicia, of Kirksville, Missouri, Bethany McMillan and husband, Brandon of Columbia, Missouri, Brooke Mullinix and friend, Marcus Claybon of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Destinee Mullinix of Columbia, Missouri, Bacardy Buster and Daylee Buster of Kirksville, Missouri; six great-grandchildren Olivia and Hayden Lloyd, Emmett, Wendell and Rudy Mullinix and Nya McMillan; brothers and sisters-in-law Sally Hougland, Jerry and Marilyn Hougland, Doris Newton, James Hougland, Phyllis Roe, Marlene Hougland, Charles and Diane Hougland; aunt Patsy O’Brien, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

DeWayne is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Alta Maude Mullinix; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Hilda Hougland; son-in-law, David Lloyd; sister Phyllis Arlene Stice; brothers and sisters-in-law Robert “Bob” Stice, Art and Helen Fuhr, Harold Hougland, Alfred Hougland, Bob Newton, Charlotte Hougland, Vernon Roe, David Hougland; aunt Peggy Dufur Middleton, uncle Ora “Boonie” Laws and special nephew, Roger Stice.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the Barker Church, northeast of Downing, Missouri with Dee Wiley, Pastor of the Barker Church officiating. Music will be special selections of “Auctioneer”, “Grandpa”, “Daddy’s Hands” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain”, Brooke Mullinix will be the soloist and Susan Burns will be the pianist. Pallbearers are DeWayne’s grandsons, Jeremy Lloyd, Mark Lloyd, Taylor Mullinix, Bacardy Buster, Brandon McMillan and Thomas Uselton. Memorials have been established for the Cone Cemetery or to the Barker Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by logging in to normanfh. com. Burial will be in the Downing Cemetery, Downing, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.